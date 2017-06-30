Regina police Tasered a man who barricaded himself in an office after negotiations turned sour on Thursday.

Police were called to a business on the 1700 block of Victoria Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. CST where it was reported a man had entered the business with a knife.

The 41-year-old man had barricaded himself in a back office and was alone. Police began negotiating with the man but were unsuccessful.

Police described his behaviour as "irrational," which they suspected was due to drug use or a mental health crisis.

The man was Tasered and then taken into custody without injury. He was transported to Regina General Hospital and admitted because of his mental state.

This incident will be reviewed by a use of force committee and the Saskatchewan Police Commission.