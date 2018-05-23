RSO representatives attend Prince Charles' garden party, see colourful costumes and hats

Five representatives of the Regina Symphony Orchestra left the Queen City behind for Buckingham Palace.

They were invited to attend a celebration for Prince Charles and his charitable work, as well as his upcoming 70th birthday in November.

The Prince of Wales became an RSO Royal Patron in 2008.

"It was terrific," said music director Gordon Gerrard. "I'm not so used to parties on such a scale."

Gerrard was accompanied by RSO Sponsors Elmer Brenner and Roberta McKay, board chair Kama Leier and executive director Tanya Derksen.

Tuesday's event also marked the first official appearance of Charles' son Prince Harry and Meghan — now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — as a married couple.

Harry delivered a speech about his dad at the party.

"It was nice to hear him and get his perspective on the great work that his father has done and nice for us to see those people real and in the flesh actually," Gerrard said.

Derksen agreed and said one of the highlights of the party for her was being able to stand on the terrace.

"It meant I was about five feet away from Prince Harry as he gave his speech, so that was kind of cool to see him so up close and almost personal," she said, noting the speech was focused on his father rather than his recent wedding.

Gerrard said there were thousands of people in attendance at the garden party.

Gerrard said there were thousands of people in attendance at the garden party.

"Many in some very colourful costumes, and all the hats that you could ever imagine, as well as tea and cucumber sandwiches."

He said the event itself was special, but it was equally as special to be recognized as an organization in such a way.

"It's certainly an occasion that I'll remember for the rest of my life," Gerrard added.