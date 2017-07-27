No matter how many spiders you kill, it is going to be difficult to turn around this month's rainfall numbers in southern Saskatchewan.

The south has seen an almost total lack of rain for the month of July. Regina has seen a grand total of 0.2 millimetres of precipitation this month, with the last rainfall in the city over five millimetres taking place on June 17.

Swift Current is not far behind with 0.8 millimetres reported so far in July. Regina and Swift Current are both on their way to having their driest July on record, if numbers hold until the end of the month.

Stations as far north as Saskatoon and Prince Albert are also seeing rainfall amounts far below normal this month, with the Bridge City only seeing 21.7 millimetres of its expected 60.3 millimetres according to climate normals.

While the south is begging for rain, Saskatchewan's north falls on the other side of the spectrum with incredibly high levels of precipitation.

With Buffalo Narrows' one in 100-year rainfall event, totals in that area are up to 165.4 millimetres of rain in July, when it should see 80.1 millimetres in the month.

The province has seen a relatively consistent set up in our atmosphere this spring and summer. Storm systems pass through central or northern Saskatchewan, bringing the heaviest of the rain to that region and leaving the south parched.

Dry conditions have dominated the weather picture for southern Sask. in July

South has been dry for a while now

The trend of heavy rain to the north and dry weather to the south has been persisting for a while.

April, May and June were the wettest on record for Meadow Lake and the second wettest on record for La Ronge. Meanwhile, Regina saw its tenth driest April, May and June this year and Swift Current saw its seventh driest.

The extremely dry weather in Regina, Swift Current and Moose Jaw has been in place even longer, with Regina and Swift Current on their way to having the driest November to July period on record.

What does the rest of the month look like?

Although the province could see a few showers on Friday and Saturday, the precipitation numbers will most likely remain pretty similar towards the end of the month, especially around Regina, Swift Current and Moose Jaw.

On top of the dry weather, the heat will continue in Saskatchewan, with temperatures climbing into or near the 30 C mark for the rest of the week.