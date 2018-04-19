Regina SWAT team, crisis negotiators execute high-risk search warrant

Regina's police teams were called to execute a high-risk search warrant in the 1000 block of Wascana Street on Thursday evening.

The Special Weapons and Tactics or SWAT team, as well as crisis negotiator teams, were both called in to help execute the search warrant, according to Regina police.

The police department asked the public to keep a reasonable distance away from the area and to stay well outside the police perimeter, until police have resolved the situation.

Police said they expect to release more details in the course of the investigation.