One man is in custody after a short standoff in Regina on Tuesday.

Regina police say they responded to a call about a man entering a home on the 1000 block of Retallack Street with a gun.

Police surrounded the home and some residents exited, but a man with a gun and a woman remained inside.

Crisis negotiators made contact with them through a window and the woman left the residence. The man remained in the home and threatened to harm himself and police.

A SWAT unit was dispatched to the home as a response to the threat but the man surrendered before the situation escalated any further. He exited the home and was taken into custody.

Schools in the area enacted secure-the-building protocols.

It's the fifth time in 11 days that a SWAT unit has been dispatched in the city.

On Sunday, a SWAT unit, crisis negotiators, a canine unit and both uniformed and plain clothes officers responded to a call in the 1300 block of Winnipeg Street.

Last Thursday, SWAT was again deployed to the 1900 block of Rupert Street where two people were charged as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

On March 19, another SWAT unit was deployed to the 100 block of Dorothy Street, which led to a total of 60 charges between four people.

And on March 17, a SWAT unit was dispatched to the 700 block of Elphinstone Street. Four people were charged.