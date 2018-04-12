Skip to Main Content
5 taken into custody after SWAT call in Regina

Notifications

5 taken into custody after SWAT call in Regina

Regina police had asked people to avoid the 400 block of McIntyre Street due to a SWAT team responding to a call.

Police, SWAT and crisis negotiators were on scene

CBC News ·
(Trent Peppler/CBC)

Five people are in custody after a SWAT team responded to a call in Regina late Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 400 block of McIntyre Street due to an emergency call. 

Crisis negotiators were also on scene with the goal of negotiating with the home's occupants, police said in a press release.

A short time later the group was taken into custody and the house was cleared.

Investigation is ongoing.

Five people were taken into custody on Thursday morning as police responded to a call on the 400 block of McIntyre street. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us