5 taken into custody after SWAT call in Regina
Regina police had asked people to avoid the 400 block of McIntyre Street due to a SWAT team responding to a call.
Police, SWAT and crisis negotiators were on scene
Five people are in custody after a SWAT team responded to a call in Regina late Thursday morning.
Police were called to the 400 block of McIntyre Street due to an emergency call.
Crisis negotiators were also on scene with the goal of negotiating with the home's occupants, police said in a press release.
A short time later the group was taken into custody and the house was cleared.
Investigation is ongoing.