A trade show with a theme aimed at mothers took place Sunday afternoon at Regina's Hungarian Club.

The Mini Me trade show is aimed at "moms and munchkins," says organizer Tess Boehm.

The family-oriented event might be a good time for people to replenish goods used during the holidays, she added. People browsing the vendors will find jewelry, clothing and other items.

Children were able to draw on specially designated furniture, which could be easily washed and re-used for children to explore their artistic ability. (Alec Salloum/CBC)

Boehm mentioned a monster repellent — a simple spray which can be used to scare away monsters for children. Parents can aim under the bed or in the closet, and shoot.

"There's so much here for kids and families," she said.

Celeste Pinder, of TeaLife, a Saskatchewan-born loose tea company now based in Calgary, Alta., said the company's wellness line is based on traditional herbal medicine teachings.

"It's really fun," said Pinder, who had her child in attendance to enjoy the festivities.

One of the items offered by vendors was designed to allow children to safely explore their artistic side.

The specially-designed pillows can be easily washed and reused as a canvas, allowing children to release their inner Jackson Pollock.

They feature designs to keep children entertained, stay within the lines or diverge and colour without borders.

Kelly Gabrielson, who has only been making the pillows for six months, said the response had been positive.

"Shows like this are my bread and butter. They're what gets my name out to people," she said.

A photographer was also on hand to take photos of families while they were in attendance.

The event started at 11 a.m. CST and wrapped up at 4 p.m. CST.