The Regina Police Service and the coroner's office are investigating the death of a 33-year-old woman in the city.

At about 3:30 a.m. CST on Wednesday, police were called to a house in the 200 block of Angus Street, where they found the woman dead.

Officers secured the scene and called the coroner, as well as the major crimes team and forensic identification investigators.

Investigators identified the woman and notified her family, but are not releasing her name at this time.

Her death is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.