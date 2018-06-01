Regina high schoolers hold 'awake-athon' for YWCA domestic violence programs

The all-nighter is a concept that many exam-writing students are familiar with, but at Regina's Sheldon-Williams Collegiate, kids are holding all-nighters for a worthy charity — the YWCA's anti-domestic violence programs.

The "awake-athon" event runs at the school on June 1 and 2.

For weeks, Grade 11 and 12 students have been raising money and gathering items for the "Y" as part of what's called the Night Light Initiative

The goal is to raise $25,000 to bring a program called White Ribbon to Saskatchewan. The White Ribbon program talks about healthy relationships and combating toxic masculinity.

From left: Grace Franks, Josh Anderson and Jack Guthrie. Anderson said their leadership class decided a night light helps people when they don't know where to go and keeps them safe, so that's what they named their initiative after, (Heidi Atter/CBC)

The awake-athon was expected to be a highlight of the fundraising activities as the $25,000 goal drew closer.

"We got almost $20,000 last year, it's doable," student organizer Josh Anderson said.

The money will cover White Ribbon training and other expenses.

High domestic violence rates

Much planning went into the school's campaign. It started when a leadership class at the school decided to focus on domestic violence for the 2018 winter semester.

"It's very prevalent in Saskatchewan," Anderson said. "We have the highest rates of domestic and family violence in Canada, double the national average in fact."

What made the decision sink in, was when students at Sheldon-Williams shared their own experiences to the leadership class.

"That really hit home with a lot of us. It really showed like how it affects our peers and kids in our schools," Anderson said. "A lot of it goes untalked about."

Anderson said about the stories were devastating to hear.

Men of all ages participated in the "walk a mile in her shoes" event at Sheldon-Williams Collegiate. (Submitted by Josh Anderson)

"They walk around the halls with smiles on their faces and you have no idea what they're going through."

The dialogue has also given the boys at school a lot to think about, he said.

"It's definitely been a whirlwind of emotions and just men learning about toxic masculinity and learning that it's OK to be emotional," Anderson said. "[I've] definitely seen an impact in the men and boys at our school being more in touch with their feelings."

Anderson said some changes he's noticed has been the guidance counselor telling him more kids are talking about things at home, people being more open and accepting, changing expectations for men.

From assembly to hygiene to high heels

The fundraising started with an assembly for the public. Next, a week-long hygiene drive where homerooms competed for bragging rights.

The students were able to gather more than 1,000 hygiene items for the YWCA. (Submitted by Josh Anderson)

"We got a lot more products, like we got 1,400 products which was more than expected," Anderson said.

As well, they gathered around 65 cellphones for women in shelters, sold 75 cupcakes within 10 minutes, screened a documentary about an abusive relationship called A Better Man and had many men participate in the "Walk a mile in her shoes" event.

Half the gym is set for "cribs" or spaces for students, the other half is set for activities such as bubble soccer and a hypnotist. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Anderson said the high heels he wore for that event had his feet hurting, but raised awareness.

"Very impressed that women are strong enough to go through that for the duration of the night," he said.

From left, Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen and Kendra Strong-Garcia of the YWCA, who say the campaign was an opportunity to educate and work with an entire student body through the leadership class. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen, the CEO of the YWCA in Regina, says she's hopeful the White Ribbon program can be a positive influence.

"One of the things that we are lacking in the city is the conversations around healthy masculinity," Coomber-Bendtsen said.

She said she was overwhelmed by the response of the school.

The encouragement that came to our staff was unbelievable. - Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen

"When we partnered with the students at Sheldon-Williams, the encouragement that came to our staff was unbelievable. Because we look at a group of young people who are tackling an issue with a breadth of understanding as they've shown," she said.

"You just can't help but think to yourself like 'we're in a better place, and if this is what it's going to look like, then the future doesn't look so bad,'" Coomber-Bendtsen said.