After an entire day spent painting a mural, Emily Gardner heads home, reflecting on how far she's come from her tumultuous childhood, to becoming a top economics student, to her life now as a street artist in Auckland, New Zealand.

"I used to not tell anyone where I was from. I didn't want people to assume anything about me," she said, of her childhood growing up in Regina's north central neighbourhood.

But moving to New Zealand and finding work as a street artist there has freed her from worrying about those assumptions. Growing up in foster care and in group homes, she feels empathy for those who have been through the same and wants others to know what they can bring to the world.

"We're not garbage people. We're thinking, feeling human beings. We don't deserve to be written off."

Studying as a way out

As a child, Gardner's mother struggled to look after her, having been a victim of abuse in her own younger life. Gardner spent time in a foster home in Calgary, and a group home in Regina, before she found a safe and welcome home with her grandmother.

Emily Gardner painted this portrait in memory of her grandmother, Joyce Gardner, who took her in when she was a young girl. Her grandmother passed away in 2015. (Supplied photo)

At the time, she felt that if a person worked hard and studied hard, they would have options in life.

"I'm not sure I believe that story any more, but at the time, I got fixated on that," Gardner said, recalling thinking, 'This is going to fix me.'

She threw herself into work, completing an economics degree with distinction at the University of Regina, earning the Jack Boan Medal in Economics and the Dr. Alex Kelly Undergraduate Essay Economics Prize along the way.

A start to spraying

After graduation, she moved to Auckland to complete a masters' degree, and would stay on in the country, working as a bartender. Her boyfriend of the time, a graffiti artist, got her interested in trying out spraying.

"Then I started painting informally, illegally actually," she said, chuckling, as she described her beginnings with aerosol, in outdoor spaces with fuzzy rules surrounding street art.

It wasn't exactly love at first spray.

A sales rep for Tiger Beer saw a painting of a tiger by Gardner, a chance meeting that would lead to her receiving five months of work from the beer's parent company to paint tigers at various bars. (Supplied photo)

"I didn't actually enjoy it because it was hard and frustrating. I would be standing in front of walls and swearing for eight hours," she said, explaining it was the sense of completion that would hook her into painting.

"I think I got addicted to that feeling and everything else started getting easier."

The breakthrough painting

The turning point was when Gardner, who paints under the tag name Adore, completed a picture inspired by a beloved childhood book.

A sales rep for beer brand Tiger Beer happened to live nearby and took notice of the tiger painting. His company had been looking for a new marketing campaign, and he took down her name, suggesting he might know of work for her.

While she didn't think anything would come of it, that meeting would end up giving Gardner a regular stream of projects, and would even connect her with Adidas for a couple of commissions. Since then, regular painting work has continued to follow.

Work with Tiger Beer led to Emily Gardner getting a couple of street art projects commissioned by Adidas. (Supplied photo)

"At first, I was flying by the seat of my pants," she admitted. "I'm still trying to figure it out. It's fun and it's really fulfilling."

She regularly puts in 60 to 80 hours of work per week, meeting the demand for murals in the city. But working alongside other street artists opened her eyes to realizing that not everyone has to go to university, or strive for a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. office job, and that perhaps it's not so unrealistic to follow your passions.

"I wish I had told myself it's not about trying to impress people with a fancy piece of paper. It's about being satisfied, day-to-day."