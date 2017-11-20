Police have released a composite sketch of a suspect they say stole a gun from a Regina home and fired it at the owner, narrowly missing a neighbour who was shovelling snow.

At about 2:26 p.m. CST on Nov. 10, police were called to a report of a break and enter on the 1600 block of Rae Street.

Minutes earlier, they say the 58-year-old resident had come home to find a strange male inside with a firearm he allegedly took from the house.

According to police, the suspect fired at the resident when he tried to chase the intruder out of the house.

Regina resident Pauline Kinequon says she witnessed her neighbour being shot at. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha)

Although the bullet missed the 58-year-old victim, a fragment caused what police said was a relatively minor injury to his leg.

On Nov. 12, a woman living on Rae Street told CBC News the bullet narrowly avoided her as she was shovelling the front steps of her home.

Pauline Kinequon reported seeing the homeowner try to get his dog to go after the alleged intruder, who then stopped running away.

"He turned around and he fired a shot. I was right in alignment and I could've gotten hit," Kinequon said.

"That was an eyeopener for me."

Police were dispatched at about 2:30 p.m. CST to the house in the 1600 block of Rae Street where the shooting allegedly occured. (Google Maps)

She said her five-year-old granddaughter was watching TV on the couch inside when the shooting occurred.

Kinequon said she is planning to move because the incident made her feel unsafe in her neighbourhood.

Police are searching for the suspect, who is described as a slender man in his 20s. He is believed to be between five-feet-seven-inches and six feet tall.

They say he may have been wearing grey sweatpants and a dark, zip-front hoodie at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information to assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.