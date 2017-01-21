A Regina MP is keeping a close watch on the new Donald Trump administration, especially when it comes to trade and moves that could impact the steel industry.

NDP MP Erin Weir represents Regina-Lewvan, in a city where Evraz steel is a major employer. The local steel plant supplies large-diameter piping for the energy sector.

"We hear what Mr. Trump is saying about the dumping of Chinese steel into the U.S. market. We have exactly the same problem here in Canada," Weir said Saturday. "We're hoping that we can work on a North American solution rather than having Canadian facilities like Evraz fall victim to American trade measures."

Weir and party members from across the province were in Regina for a meeting and panel discussion about politics in the era of a Trump presidency.

"Mr. Trump's election presents a real challenge for Canada, in terms of our trade relationship with the United States," Weir said. "It also presents a political challenge for social democrats. It forces us to really rebuild and renew our party and our movement."

Weir said he believes Canada's trade relationship with the United States is balanced and meets the interests of both nations.

"We have to be careful that we are not sideswiped in the Trump administration's efforts to rebalance American trade," Weir said.