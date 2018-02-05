Regina police have charged a man and a teen after a weekend stabbing that put one man in hospital.

A 27-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon, among other charges. A 15-year-old male is charged with aggravated assault and breach of an undertaking.

Police were first dispatched to the 1000 block of Pasqua Street on Saturday for reports of a group of people in a parking lot having a gun pulled on them. Police found no one when they arrived, but there was some blood.

Another call came in that a group of people had walked to Pasqua Hospital, with one suffering from stab wounds and others who had apparently been hit with bear spray.

Police were told two groups had been involved in an "altercation" outside of a business when someone pulled something that looked like a pistol. One group left in a white car while the other group left in a silver sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Colbalt or a Dodge Neon.

Police also received a call of a four-door Neon that had fled from police in the area of Third Avenue and Rae Street. It was found abandoned on Albert Street and Seventh Avenue North.

A canine unit led police to two residences where four people were detained but two were later released.

The two accused appeared in court Monday morning.