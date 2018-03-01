There were a few "powerful" moments as residents spoke forcefully in favour of renaming Davin School at a special meeting hosted by Regina Public Schools, according to an organizer of a petition to hold the meeting.

Florence Stratton had to push for the meeting to take place because the Saskatchewan government changed legislation so it no longer required the school board to hold them.

She, along with members of education advocacy group Real Renewal, collected a necessary 25 signatures that required the school board to hold the special meeting.

She said it was a case of "democracy in action."

Correct 'historical injustice' now

At the meeting, Simon Moccasin spoke out on the need to move forward immediately on renaming Davin School, presenting a motion for the board not to wait on correcting what he called a "historical injustice."

The school is named after journalist and politician Nicholas Flood Davin, who authored a report that led to the creation of residential schools.

Even as a graduate of Davin School, Stratton said she had no idea of the history behind the school's name.

"I don't really think you can have a school named after somebody who was so influential in the setting up of the genocidal residential school system," she said.

Moccasin's motion was passed, as were six other motions, including the rights of children with intensive needs to education.

Parents of a child with autism called on the board to prioritize programs for the vulnerable and lobby the government for restored funding.

Other motions included supporting a respect for diversity policy, introducing peace studies into the curriculum and offering more support for school communities to learn about residential schools and discrimination against Indigenous people.

There were also calls for better speed control around inner city schools in Regina, as well as bringing back the annual general meeting to improve democracy.

Board deciding on name change

Terry Lazarou, a spokesperson for Regina Public Schools, said the board wants to give people the opportunity to be heard and involved.

"The board is very open to hearing what the public has to say. So they will certainly be listening," said Lazarou.

Regina Public Schools issued a survey late last year on whether Davin School should have a name change, and is currently considering a final report on the survey results, he said.

The board has committed to making a decision on the name change before the end of this school year, he said.