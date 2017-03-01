Regina's snow storage site has reopened.

No longer will you have to store snow near the edge of the street, making it difficult for everyone to park.

It doesn't have to accumulate on your lawn, leaving an unsightly bulge before it melts and turns everything into a cold, muddy slush.

Now, you can haul it off to Regina's snow storage site, located at the northeast corner of Fleet Street and McDonald Street.

It's open seven days a week, as long as there's snow to store, for a fee.

Permits per vehicle are $10. After registering a vehicle, you can toss your load for it to melt there.

Be quick, the city warns.

The site could close on short notice once it warms up again.

More information can be found online.