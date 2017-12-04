The designated snow route is set to take effect Tuesday in Regina, meaning there will be no parking along high-traffic areas for a 24-hour period.

The parking ban allows crews to plow the roads from curb-to-curb, which the city says improves traffic flow along busy roadways.

It also ensures roads are passable for emergency response vehicles.

The snow route will be in effect from 6 a.m. on Dec. 5 until 6 a.m. Dec. 6.

The snow route includes:

Victoria Avenue, between Broad Street and Winnipeg Street

Winnipeg Street, between Victoria Avenue and College Avenue

College Avenue, between Winnipeg Street and Arcola Avenue

Blue signs with a white snowflake identify where there is no parking during the temporary ban.

Vehicles which remain park in those areas will be ticketed with a $120 fine.

The city said residents can sign up for email notifications to find out when the 24-hour ban is in effect.