Dozens of drivers seemed to have missed the memo that the City of Regina's first-ever snow route parking ban is in effect.

As of Sunday around 10 a.m., a number of vehicles lined Winnipeg Street, between College and Victoria avenues, one of three arterial roadways designated as snow routes.

The other snow routes run along Victoria from Winnipeg Street to Broad Street and College Avenue between Winnipeg Street and Arcola Avenue.

Lots of vehicles were still parked on Winnipeg Street despite the snow route parking ban being in effect. (Stephanie Taylor/CBC)

The city declared a parking ban would in place from Sunday at 6 a.m. until Monday at 6 a.m., and vehicles still parked on the routes would be ticketed.

During the 24-hour period, snow plows would be clearing the streets curb-to-curb, according to the city.

But on Sunday, drivers who violated the ban returned to their vehicles to find warnings — not tickets — tucked under their wiper blades.

A snow route sign on Victoria Avenue warning drivers that no parking is allowed when a ban has been declared. (Stephanie Taylor/CBC)

$120 ticket

The warnings cautioned that next time, parking on a snow route could result in a $120 ticket.

The city says residents can sign up for email notifications to find out when the 24-hour ban is in effect.

Pilot program

The city's implementation of a snow route parking ban is being done on a pilot basis for a cost of $82,000, according to its website.

After this year, officials say will review the effectiveness of the program and consider expanding it to cover more areas next winter.

The city said similiar snow route programs are in place in cities like Saskatoon, Calgary and Winnipeg.