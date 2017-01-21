Skiing is a very relaxing, rhythmic activity when you're not worried about the prospect of death, says Tamela Friesen.

Friesen is a member of Regina's Ski Club, who meet up nearly every Saturday during the winter months.

Friesen, who started skiing in the early 2000s, said she enjoys the challenge of skiing in an area that feels remote with the safety of other ski club members nearby.

But there was a time when, like many others, she did not like the cold weather and snow.

"I used to dread it and now I love it, and I get grouchy when it gets above zero [degrees] in January."

Regina's ski club has a diverse membership, which is part of the appeal for Tamela Friesen. (Supplied by Tamela Friesen)

Now, she said she likes to day dream when she's out on the trail, looking out for wildlife such as moose, lynx or sometimes wolves. The quiet allows her mind to wonder and her body to wander, and she said she sees areas of the province she might not get a chance to observe during the summer months.

The only time the relaxation wanes is when she's tiring out.

"Then, I just worry about dying on the trail."

Frisen said part of the appeal for the ski club to her is the group's diverse membership. She says there are even at least five octogenarians in the club, and she's grateful for their presence.

"I'm glad one of them has a pacemaker and has to stop every 15 minutes, because otherwise I'm never going to keep up," she said. "These people have been skiing longer than I've been alive."

The club is always happy to have new members. More information can be found on their website.