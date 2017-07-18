Police are investigating after two houses within a block of each other were hit by gunfire in Regina overnight.

The first call came in just before 2 a.m. CST Tuesday about a shot fired at a house on the 1700 block of Montreal Street, just five blocks east of the police station.

A second call came in at about 3:15 a.m. from the 1600 block of Montreal Street about another house being hit by gunfire.

Police confirmed a firearm was discharged each time. No one was injured.

Police have no suspects in custody, but say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.