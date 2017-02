Regina police are investigating a shooting which left one man in hospital on Sunday morning.

The shooting took place on the 2000 block of Wallace Street at about 2:30 a.m. CST.

When police arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.