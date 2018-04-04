Skip to Main Content
Regina man injured after being shot close range

Regina police are investigating after a man was shot close range early Wednesday morning.

Man suffered non-life-threatening injuries

Regina police found a man with non-life-threatening injuries early Wednesday morning. The man had been shot twice at close range. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

Regina police are investigating after a 47-year-old man was shot at close range and injured early Wednesday morning.

Police were called just after midnight to a home on Charles Crescent, located near Coventry Park, where they found the man.

Police confirmed a gun had been fired and the man shot twice. His injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

