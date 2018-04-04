Regina man injured after being shot close range

Regina police are investigating after a 47-year-old man was shot at close range and injured early Wednesday morning.

Police were called just after midnight to a home on Charles Crescent, located near Coventry Park, where they found the man.

Police confirmed a gun had been fired and the man shot twice. His injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.