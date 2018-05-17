Skip to Main Content
Sex offender arrested after breaching conditions in Regina

A sex offender is back in jail after breaching the conditions of his release after four days.

Dennis Gladue was spotted in a park where children frequent

Dennis Richard Gladue, 57, has a criminal history that includes sexual offences and has a history of reoffending. 

He was released on May 5 and part of his conditions included not being in, near or around places where children are likely to congregate — such as schools, parks, swimming pools and recreation centres — unless he is accompanied by an adult approved by his parole supervisor.​

He was spotted in a park four days after his release.

He is charged with breaching a prohibition order and breaching a long-term supervision order. 

He will appear in court on Thursday morning.

