The City of Regina will be asking some residents to turn off their taps as a sewer relining work gets underway.

Work began on June 30 and the city estimates it will be finished by December.

The city says residents in the Core-Ritchie neighbourhood can expect to receive a notice on their doors or in their mailbox 24 hours before any water is shut off.

While work is happening, the city will ask residents not to flush toilets, use the shower, and basically avoid running water so as to prevent any sewer backup.

Do you live or own in a business in this area? If so, you might receive a notice in the mail about sewer relining work happening nearby. (City of Regina)

Residents can also expect to deal with construction noise as well as parking and traffic restrictions while work is underway,

Insituform Technologies Ltd., has been contracted by the city to do the work.