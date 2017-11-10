The City of Regina may soon fill two new positions. And if playing by the rules of the city's code of ethics bylaw was a sport, they might be called a "coach" and an "umpire."

The bylaw was ushered in last January, making way for the appointment of an integrity commissioner. The city has now indicated that it is hoping to appoint more than one commissioner, each with a distinctly different role.

The documents describing the roles state one commissioner will function in an advisory role, providing advice to city councilors pertaining to the bylaw and, potentially, around conflicts of interest.

The other commissioner will act in an investigative role, assessing complaints against councilors and investigating potential bylaw infractions.

The latter would also make recommendations when there has been an infraction on whether to censure a councillor, impose sanctions or impose corrective actions.

Qualifications for the positions, according to the job descriptions, include a membership or qualification for membership in the Law Society of Saskatchewan.

The application period for the positions closed near the end of October, but no appointments have been announced.