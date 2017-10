One man is dead and two others escaped injury after a two-vehicle collision near Assiniboia, Sask.

RCMP responded to a collision on Monday afternoon between a pickup truck and a semi-trailer on Highway 13.

A 64-year-old Regina man, who was the driver of the pickup, was transported to hospital in Assiniboia and later died.

The passenger of the pickup truck, a 49-year-old man, and the driver of the semi, 46, did not sustain any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.