​A 20-year-old Regina man is facing weapons charges after police say he shot himself while improperly handling a gun.

The incident occurred last week on the 1000 block of Argyle Street. At the time, the man told police an unknown assailant had knocked on his door and shot him when he answered.

At the time of the self-inflicted wound, the man was under a firearms prohibition.

Police said an 18-year-old woman was also in the house at the time and allegedly helped the man hide the gun.

She is also facing a firearms possession charge, possession of methamphetamine and obstructing a police officer.

The man made a court appearance Wednesday morning.