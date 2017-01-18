The City of Regina says it's working to live up to the Truth and Reconciliation process.

On Wednesday, executive committee, which is city council in committee form, discussed appointing a group of "champions" who will energize the process in Regina. Mayor Michael Fougere said these people will be able to explain the history and trauma that many Indigenous people experienced.

"We need champions to understand what these schools did to our Indigenous people and what it means for them in the future," he said.

There's a plan in the works for a conference in March that will involve some 150 guests from 10 to 12 groups — including First Nations and Métis organizations — which will focus on employment, education, health and well-being, and access to services.

Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission heard accounts from former students of Indian Residential Schools and made recommendations on actions that communities could undertake. They involve improving the relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people and recognizing past injustices.

Thousands of students who went to the schools sued the federal government, saying they had their language and culture taken away, or suffered, in many cases, physical and sexual abuse.

"There's a lot of work to be done. If you read the report and look at the calls to action, this could be a lifetime of work," said Fougere.