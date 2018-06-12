Secure-the-building protocols at 3 Regina schools no longer in effect
Regina police say they are continuing their investigation into an online message which prompted three schools to enter secure-the-building protocol.
St. Peter’s, Archbishop M. C. O’Neill and Thom Collegiate were affected
Regina police say they are continuing their investigation into an online message which prompted three schools to enter secure-the-building protocol.
The three schools effected were St. Peter's, Archbishop M. C. O'Neill and Thom Collegiate.
The protocols involve the schools locking the doors and having teachers monitor entrances. The only way in or out is the front door.
It was later found that the message did not actually have a threat to students or staff.