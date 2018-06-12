Skip to Main Content
Secure-the-building protocols at 3 Regina schools no longer in effect

Secure-the-building protocols at 3 Regina schools no longer in effect

Regina police say they are continuing their investigation into an online message which prompted three schools to enter secure-the-building protocol.

St. Peter’s, Archbishop M. C. O’Neill and Thom Collegiate were affected

CBC News ·
Police are investigating a social media message after three buildings went into secure-the-building mode on Tuesday. The protocols have since been lifted. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

Regina police say they are continuing their investigation into an online message which prompted three schools to enter secure-the-building protocol.

The three schools effected were St. Peter's, Archbishop M. C. O'Neill and Thom Collegiate.

The protocols involve the schools locking the doors and having teachers monitor entrances. The only way in or out is the front door.

It was later found that the message did not actually have a threat to students or staff. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us