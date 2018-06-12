Skip to Main Content
3 Regina schools secured due to social media threat

3 Regina schools secured due to social media threat

Three Regina schools have enacted their secure-the-building protocol after a threat on social media.

St. Peter’s, Archbishop M. C. O’Neill and Thom Collegiate affected

CBC News ·
Three Regina schools were placed in secure the building mode on Tuesday after an apparent social media threat. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

Three Regina schools have enacted secure-the-building protocol after a threat on social media, according to Regina police.

The three schools are St. Peter's, Archbishop M. C. O'Neill and Thom Collegiate.

The protocols involve the schools locking the doors and having teachers monitor entrances. The only way in or out is the front door.

An increased police presence will be noticed in the area.

Regular school activities will continue.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us