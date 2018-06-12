3 Regina schools secured due to social media threat
St. Peter’s, Archbishop M. C. O’Neill and Thom Collegiate affected
Three Regina schools have enacted secure-the-building protocol after a threat on social media, according to Regina police.
The three schools are St. Peter's, Archbishop M. C. O'Neill and Thom Collegiate.
The protocols involve the schools locking the doors and having teachers monitor entrances. The only way in or out is the front door.
An increased police presence will be noticed in the area.
Regular school activities will continue.