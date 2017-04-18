A man has been taken to hospital in Regina after being struck at a downtown intersection just after 9 a.m. CST.

The man was on an electric scooter when he collided with a Hummer SUV at 11th Avenue and Smith Street.

It's not clear who had the right of way at the time. The SUV was turning left, and the scooter was crossing in the opposite direction.

Police are continuing their investigation.

There's no word on the condition of the scooter driver, but he was taken to hospital by ambulance while police investigated at the scene.