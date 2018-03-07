School buses in snow-bound Regina are out of commission for the third consecutive day.

Regina Public Schools and Regina Catholic Schools announced that all bus services, including the special bus services offered by Regina Transit have been cancelled Wednesday.

Parents are asked to report their children's absences to the schools.

The cancellations come as Regina digs itself out following a weekend snowstorm that dumped more than 30 centimetres on the city.

Many roads and sidewalks are clogged with snow, making it difficult to get around by vehicle or on foot.

In the city of Moose Jaw, buses have stopped running all together until further notice. Paratransit is still available in that city, however.

Regina Transit has a lenghty list of delays as well which can be viewed here.