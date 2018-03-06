Regina's public and separate school boards have cancelled their bus service on Tuesday.

Schools are still open and student absences must be reported.

Regina's transit service said all high school special buses were cancelled for the day but regular and paratransit public transportation would still be available.

Transit service could be delayed.

The snow continues to fly and neighbourhood streets are blocked. All student transportation for Regina Public Schools is CANCELLED FOR TUESDAY MARCH 6th. #yqrtraffic #yqr pic.twitter.com/f8kTwCvdKm — @RegPublicSchool

All transportation is cancelled today, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, because of extreme weather. Please report any abscences to the school. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/b9pyXn842V — @RCSD_No81