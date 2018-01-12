Looking to brave the weekend's cold temperatures? Here are some events to check out in Regina and Saskatoon that are sure to entertain.

Regina

Friday

Saskatchewan-born comedian Brent Butt of Corner Gas fame is at Casino Regina Friday performing two stand-up shows: one at 7 p.m. and one at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday

If you want to be up and at 'em early on Saturday morning, the Core Ritchie Neighbourhood Centre is hosting the Prairie Game Expo starting at 9 a.m. In addition to a Smash Up tournament, you can play board, miniature and role-playing games. Admission is free and the event goes until 8 p.m.

The Iron Maidens, an Iron Maiden Tribute band, is hitting up Casino Regina on Saturday night. Tickets are $35 and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Saskatoon

Friday

The Saskatoon Farm Toy and Collectible Show is on from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the German Cultural Centre on Cartwright Street East. Farm and vintage toys, collectibles, construction equipment and more will all be on display. Admission is $5.

Saturday

A Ukrainian New Year celebration is happening at the Dakota Dunes Casino, on the Whitecap Dakota First Nation. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and there is a show at 8 p.m. Authentic Ukrainian food, Ukrainian dance and live music are just some of the highlights. Whitecap is located about 30 kilometres south of Saskatoon.

If you feel like hitting the theatre for something a little different, the College of Arts and Science at the University of Saskatchewan is hosting a Latin American film festival in conjunction with the Broadway Theatre. The event is called Movies that Matter and it will involve a double feature and a panel discussion afterward. Admission is $8 and it runs from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The Canadian tuxedo is the theme of a cabaret taking place on Saturday for cystic fibrosis research. You're encouraged to wear denim and head down to the Sutherland Hall for 7 p.m. There will also be a beer pong tournament at this event — but you have to register for it.

Sunday quiet in both cities

Sunday is relatively quiet in both cities, save for a free concert put on by the Regina Public Libraries and the Regina Symphony Orchestra at the central library branch. The AMMA quartet will be performing from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m..