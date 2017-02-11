When the snow falls, who's responsible for clearing the sidewalk? In Saskatchewan, that depends on where you live.

Saskatoon has a bylaw in place that requires property owners and businesses to keep the sidewalks clear for ease of use for pedestrians.

The bylaw says sidewalks in front of businesses must be cleared within 24 hours of a snowfall, while property owners in residential areas have up to 48 hours to do so.

Regina does have a bylaw which requires sidewalks in front of businesses to be cleared within 24 hours but there is no bylaw for residential areas.

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said that comes down to practicality, and that essentially, enforcing a bylaw and prosecuting it would cost more than it's worth.

On Tuesday, he told CBC Radio's Blue Sky that Regina residents are fairly compliant and quick when it comes to clearing snow. He also made the point that some residents might not be physically able to clear the sidewalks due to age, injury or disability.

Saskatoon's bylaw is enforced through a complaint-based system, says Andrew Hildebrandt, director of community standards.

Saskatoon and Regina both emphasize an education-based approach to compliance for residents,focused on promoting the idea they're helping others by keeping sidewalks clear.

If a sidewalk is a persistent problem, the city of Saskatoon will have it cleared and then recoup the cost from the homeowner through taxes. With more than 400 complaints so far in 2017, Hildebrandt said city workers have only had to clear about 30 sidewalks.

Sending a city crew out to clear a sidewalk "is not something we like to move to quickly, but it is available," Hildebrandt told Blue Sky.

If the taxation penalty is not enough to persuade people to clear sidewalks, an option to both fine and tax is available. Hildebrandt said that option has not been used yet, to his knowledge.

"We would use [it] if people were trying to get away with not following the bylaw," he added.

Saskatoon has the Snow Angel program, which recognizes neighbourly individuals who go above and beyond to help shovel sidewalks, Hildebrandt said. The city of Regina has a similar program called Snow Busters.