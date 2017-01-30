Vigils are being planned for Monday evening in Saskatoon and Regina for the victims of the mosque shooting in Quebec City.

Six people were killed and many others were injured when a shooter opened fire on worshippers on Sunday night.

The lone suspect in the shooting is 27-year-old Alexandre Bissonette, a Quebec City resident. He is facing six first-degree murder charges in connection with the attack.

Daniel Khulen, with the Islamic Association of Saskatchewan, said the organization has received many emails of support for the Muslim community.

"It's been heartening that there has been so many people that have come forward to express solidarity," Khulen said.

"This event happened against Muslims. Another event might happen against Jews or against Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists or the First Nations community."

A Regina vigil will begin at 6 p.m. CST in Victoria Park. At 8 p.m., the Islamic Association of Saskatchewan's centre at 3273 Montague St. is hosting prayers.

The vigil in Saskatoon will be held at the Islamic Association of Saskatchewan's centre there (222 Copland Cres.) at 7:45.

Two other vigils will be held in the coming days in Saskatoon. The first will be held at City Hall on Tuesday and will begin at 6 p.m. The second event will be held at the University of Saskatchewan campus on Wednesday, held by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Students' Association.