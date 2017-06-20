Over the past couple of months in Saskatchewan, it's been raining and pouring ... or not doing much of anything — depending on where you live.

There has been incredible variance in precipitation both day-to-day and by location throughout the province.

In Regina, it was a very dry spring, with only 6.9 millimetres of rain in May, making it the driest May since 1971.

That hot and dry weather stretched into the first week of June, with only about five millimetres of rain recorded by June 8. That parched weather has only started to turn around in the past week.

The Queen City saw about 20 mm from June 13-15, which is a quarter of this month's average rainfall.

Rainfall accumulation in Saskatchewan June 13-15, 2017. ((Environment Canada))

The rainy weather continued through this past weekend, bringing this month's rainfall total to around 43 mm.

Regina should see 70.9 mm accumulating by the end of June.

Though it has seemed drizzly lately in Regina, the city would still need to see another 25-30 mm of rain to meet climate normals for June.

Saskatoon got May showers

Saskatoon saw a vastly different weather picture.

May showers were much more prevalent in the Bridge City. The area saw around 46 mm of rain through May, which is above the monthly average of 40.2 mm.

As the calendar turned to June and Regina saw more rain, Saskatoon dried out.

This month, Saskatoon failed to see any accumulating rainfall in the first 12 days. Only in the past week have the skies opened up, with around 11 mm of rain.

That means the city will need almost 55 mm in the next week and a half to reach climate normals for June.

This week's forecast

The inconsistent weather will continue this week in Saskatchewan.

Tuesday, there is the risk of isolated light showers in the province, with seasonal temperatures.

Cooler and unsettled weather is expected to close out the week.