Saskatchewan's Family Day falls on Monday, Feb. 19, but there are plenty of events in both Regina and Saskatoon all weekend long to keep everyone entertained.

Here are just a few of the options for the long weekend.

Regina

Friday

Telemiracle Rocks 3 is coming to the Exchange. This annual event raises money for Kinsmen Telemiracle, which helps people in Saskatchewan acquire special needs equipment and access to medical treatment. Besides performances from bands, there will be a raffle, a silent auction and a 50/50 draw. Doors are at 7:30 p.m. CST and tickets are $15.

Saturday

A Lunar New Year celebration is happening at Lee's Chop Suey East. Live music and a lion dance are on the menu, as well as a 10-course meal. Tiny red envelopes and black moss: Vancouver author explains Lunar New Year traditions

The All-Star Celebrity Classic hockey game is coming to Regina. Hall of Famers like Wendel Clark and Brian Trottier will don their skates for a game between NHL and WHL alumni. Family activities such as obstacle courses and pickup games will also be happening.

Disney Day is happening at the Victoria Park skating rink. Dressing up as your favourite Disney character is encouraged, and skates are provided for free.

Crokicurl is finally in Regina! The ice will be set up by CurlSask and you can head down from noon to 4 p.m. for the uniquely Canadian game combining crokinole and curling. Reporter from Down Under learns to play ultra-Canadian crokicurl game



Sunday

The Great Backyard Bird Count will be taking place Saturday at the Legislative Building at 2 p.m. and at First Nations University on Sunday.

The Memorial Cup arrives in Regina on Sunday for the Pats versus Warriors battle at the Brandt Centre at 2 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey is free in Victoria Park on Sunday. Ron MacLean and Tara Slone will be on site Sunday.

Monday

The Waskimo Winter Festival is on in the Queen City, with plenty of activities both indoors and outdoors. It's free to attend, but parking at the Conexus Arts Centre will cost you $5 per vehicle. 'Formula 1 on ice' part of Waskimo Winter Festival



Saskatoon

Friday

A Lunar New Year celebration is taking place at Faith River Church. Attendees are encouraged to dress in red, yellow, pink or purple.

The Ram Motorsports Spectacular roars into the SaskTel Centre Friday and Saturday. There will be monster trucks and motocross, among other things.

Dakota Dunes Casino is hosting a cabaret night that showcases Indigenous talent. Bands Black Rain, the Chris Barker Band and the Dee Erin Band will all be playing.

Saturday

Crokicurl is up for its last weekend in the city. There is a tournament all day Saturday that continues into Sunday.

Continuing the Lunar New Year festivities, there will be a celebration at TCU Place, featuring entertainment from professional local Chinese artists and prizes.

Sunday

The Saskatchewan Equine Expo is on all weekend at Prairieland Park.

Monday