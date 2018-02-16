Where to go on Family Day in Regina, Saskatoon

Saskatchewan's Family Day is Monday, Feb. 19, and there's plenty going on, with events to keep everyone entertained.

Regina

The Waskimo Winter Festival is on in the Queen City, with plenty of activities both indoors and outdoors. It's free to attend, but parking at the Conexus Arts Centre will cost you $10 per vehicle. There will be events such as snow cricket, sleigh rides, cosplay and archery. 'Formula 1 on ice' part of Waskimo Winter Festival

Watch the Sgt. Major's Parade at the RCMP academy at 12:45 p.m. CST.

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum is hosting movie days for kids. Monday, the movie is Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World. Tickets are $3 and the movie starts at 2:30 p.m..

Send us your Family Day photos! Out and about with your family today? Send us your fun activities atsaskphotos@cbc.ca.

What's open?

Civic offices, the landfill and the Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre are all closed. Garbage and recycling will be picked up as usual. Transit is operating on a Sunday schedule and paratransit is operating on a holiday schedule. Parking metres are not in effect. The full list is on the city's website.

Saskatoon

Monday

A winter carnival will be taking place at the German Cultural Centre on Sunday and Monday. Pony rides, bouncy castles and carnival food are just a few of the attractions.

A puppet show featuring Robert Munsch songs is going on at the Refinery in Saskatoon. Tickets are either $10 or $15 depending on the age of the person.

A family gymnastics day is going on at the Can-Am Gymnastics Club. It's $20 cash per family at the door from 1 to 3 p.m..

What's open?

City Hall is closed, as are all public libraries and the civic conservatory. Garbage and recycling will be picked up as per usual. The landfill is open with regular hours. Transit and Access Transit will be operating on holiday schedules. The full list of all city-operated facilities and their hours are on the city's website.