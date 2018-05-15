No more Air Transat flights for Saskatoon and Regina

Air Transat is no longer flying into Regina and Saskatoon.

The airline notified both airports of its decision earlier this month.

The company, which typically served the two markets during the winter months, is reviewing current routes and destinations while updating its fleet of aircraft.

Regina Airport Authority CEO James Bogusz says the decision is disappointing, but he hopes Air Transat will return and that other services, such as SunWing, will help fill the gap for seasonal travel.