They may have arrived a full week early this year, but the number of mosquitoes in Regina has recently been below average.

Each week, the city publishes mosquito counts from 12 traps spread out across six different areas of the city, as well as two rural traps.

Each week, the City of Regina publishes the number of mosquitoes counted in its 12 traps and compares it to a historical average. (The City of Regina)

According to a historical comparison, mosquito counts for the past two weeks have been below average. .

From Jun. 19 to 23, the city trapped 49 mosquitoes, compared to 361 this time last year.

Rurally, the city counted 24 mosquitoes —far below the 488 recorded in 2016.

According to Saskatchewan's West Nile Virus weekly surveillance report, as of last Saturday there are a low number of Culex tarsalis mosquitos across the province and zero of the virus detected this year.

Two weeks ago, the city's manager of forestry, pest control and horticulture said the number of mosquitoes were slightly above the historical average, but about 50 per cent of 2016's numbers.