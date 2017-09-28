When the snow flies this winter, Regina residents will have to be careful about where they park, or risk being fined.

A pilot program has been launched by the city to implement "snow routes" — areas in which parking is banned after a heavy snowfall (five centimetres or more) to accommodate thorough and efficient street cleaning.

The program is set to begin Nov. 1 and will cover three arterial roads:

Victoria Avenue (from Broad Street to Winnipeg Street)

Winnipeg Street (from Victoria Avenue to College Avenue)

College Avenue (from Winnipeg Street to Arcola Avenue)

"This is a program that's used in many cities across Canada," Mayor Michael Fougere told reporters Wednesday. "I think it's overdue."

The measure is something the city hopes can reduce its operating costs in the future, said roadways director Norm Kyle.

The city plans to implement a number of outreach tactics including signage, social media, and an email list that residents can join to receive parking ban notifications.

Notice will be sent out online eight hours prior to bans taking effect.

Signs indicating ban areas will be installed along the selected streets. They will feature a blue background with a white snowflake.

Those who happen to leave their vehicle parked on a banned route will be slapped with a $110 fine, Kyle said.

If the program is deemed to be successful, Fougere said, the city will consider an expansion.