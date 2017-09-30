One Regina neighbourhood is working to bust stereotypes with community fun.

The North Central Community Association (NCCA) hosted their sixth annual street fair in the heart of the neighbourhood on Saturday.

Mother of five Stephanie Parker (left) says living in North Central Regina has been great for her family. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha)

Traffic was detoured around 5th Avenue between Angus Street and Retallack Street for the event, which ran from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST.

The free festival included food, live music and children's activities.

Jan Morier, the office and communications coordinator with the NCCA, said the event is the epitome of what they're all about.

"We are living the dream of bringing the community together," she said. "It's what we do."

Entertainers filled the stage for free performances throughout the day. (Alex Soloducha/CBC News)

Morier said the area of town often gets a bad wrap for "producing nothing but crime and violence," something she said is not true.

Stephanie Parker agrees. She said she's lived in North Central since she moved to Regina in 2011.

Unlike other neighbourhoods she lived in before, she said everyone is really connected.

"Even in the summertime, if there's nothing happening, there are tons of people sitting on their front porch saying 'Hi' as people walk by and chatting," she said.

Hundreds of people showed up to take in a number activities at the street fair. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha)

The mother of five said it's been a great place to raise her family.

"For all the stereotypes or stigmas about our community, one thing we do really well is community," Parker said. "So we often have events like this where people can come together and see their friends and their neighbours and it's just doing a good thing for our community and helping to let people know how they can be engaged and families are welcome. I really love it"

The event was part of Culture Days celebrations in the city.