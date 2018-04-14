2 robberies with weapons at Regina businesses overnight

Police are investigating two armed robberies in the early hours of Saturday morning in Regina.

The first was reported to police at about 1:25 a.m. CST, when officers were called to a robbery at a business on the 1600 block of Ninth Ave E.

Police say a lone male went into the business and threatened a person with a weapon before fleeing.

At about 2:20 a.m., police were called to another robbery at a business on the 4500 block of Rochdale Boulevard.

An employee was threatened by a man with a weapon. The man fled with cash, police say.

Nobody was hurt in either of the robberies.

Police have not said whether the two incidents were connected.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or their local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).