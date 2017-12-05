The City of Regina is looking to green light some spending ahead of the regular budget process — with millions of dollars requested for 2018 capital projects, including roads, streets and the redevelopment of the old Mosaic Stadium site at Taylor Field.

The city's finance committee okayed the spending Tuesday in advance of Regina's municipal budget approval. That's not happening until the new year — later than usual. So, some civic departments needed a jump-start on funding to get projects rolling.

All of these recommendations still need to be approved by city council.

Major projects include almost $4.9 million for bridge upgrades and maintenance, as well as $7 million for road improvements.

City council has approved a year-on-year one per cent increase in the mill rate from 2014 to 2019, to prevent roads currently listed as "good" or "fair" from deteriorating to a "poor" condition.

Street infrastructure has also been recommended for a $9-million injection, with a plan to implement about 20 road renewal projects this year.

Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field

Plans for rehabilitating the site of Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field are still afoot, with $1.3 million budgeted as part of the Regina revitalization initiative, which will lead into a planned redevelopment of the Taylor Field neighbourhood.

That funding is for the second and final year of the project, and the site is scheduled to be restored to a usable condition by the end of next spring.

The vision for the area is a mixed-use community, with various types of housing, including affordable options for Regina's North Central neighbourhood.

Fleet improvements

Money may also flow for improving fleets in 2018.

The city is looking at spending over $8.3 million on replacing its own vehicles and equipment, $1.1 million for fire vehicles and $750,000 to replace transit buses that are at the end of their life.

Facility upgrades

Another $6 million could be spent on facility upgrades and maintenance for buildings such as City Hall, Regina's fire stations and police facilities, outdoor pools, and recreation and leisure centres.

Non-capital projects

The city also will look at spending $4.2 million in community investments outside organizations, and another $2 million to support its commitments in 2018 under the housing-incentive program.