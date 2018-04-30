Increases in construction and concrete costs mean Regina will be spending more on city street repairs this year and getting less.

The city is planning to spend more than $14 million on 16 kilometres of city streets repairs this year, according to a report on the Residential Road Renewal Program going to city council Monday.

Last year the city budgeted $11.7 million for 19.1 kilometres of repairs.

There are 51 separate repair projects planned throughout the city's 10 wards. If you are curious whether or not a stretch of road near you is up for repair, you can check out this document:

Four years ago, the city agreed to put more money toward road repair and allocated one per cent of property taxes to the project 2015 to 2019.

About 65 per cent of the 2018 budget, $9.2 million, will be allocated to rehabbing 8.8 kilometres of roads, which includes laying a thick layer of asphalt over the designated area, typically about 50 millimetres, after the application of milling and tack coat.

Another $3.6 million will be used to completely rebuild 1.7 kilometres of road. The rest of the money will be used for a thin-lift overlay.