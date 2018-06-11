Regina Riot asking for help finding stolen uniforms

A Regina football team is hoping people in the community can help them get their uniforms back.

The Regina Riot, which plays in the Western Women's Canadian Football League, were at Mosaic Stadium over the weekend taking team photos. After they were done, the team manager took the uniforms home.

The manager's van was stolen Sunday night with the two hockey bags full of uniforms in it. The stolen vehicle is a white 2016 Chrysler Town and Country.

Spokesperson Roshelle Montgomery said the jersey's are worth about $15,000.

"They have a positive attitude but it's a big blow to our team. If we don't get them back, it could mean fees going up, extra fundraising. It will be something we have to replace in the off-season one way or another."

Montgomery said the team is hoping the jerseys will be returned before their playoff game against the Edmonton Storm at 2 p.m. CST on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium.

We can't play without our uniforms so they've really backed us up, the football community, making sure that we will be dressed somehow. - Roshelle Montgomery, Regina Riot spokesperson

The team recently replaced their uniforms but donated their old ones to a women's team in Moosomin, Sask.

Montgomery said high schools in the city have graciously stepped up to lend them their uniforms.

"We can't play without our uniforms so they've really backed us up, the football community, making sure that we will be dressed somehow," she said. "We just don't really know what that looks like yet."

The team is asking that anyone with information on the robbery call the police. The uniforms can also be dropped off anonymously to Royal LePage Regina Realty on 3889 Arcola Ave.

The Regina Riot is undefeated this season. If the team wins Sunday's game, they'll be in the final the following week, also at Mosaic.