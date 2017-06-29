A teen driver who killed a father of two in a head-on collision in 2015 has been sentenced to open custody and probation.

The judge handed down the teen's sentence on Thursday.

The driver, who was 16 at the time of the crash and whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is now 18.

In March 2015 , police said the teen left the eastbound lanes of Ring Road, crossed the centre divide and crashed into a vehicle headed west. The driver of the other car was 49-year-old Saeed Ahmad Warraich, a father of twin boys. He died at the scene.

His father-in-law was also in that car and was left disabled by the accident, with fractures in his left arm.

The teen driver was sentenced to 120 days of open custody and supervision, followed by 19 months of probation and 185 hours of community service.

'I wish I could show them the grave'

Warraich​'s wife, Sibgha Saed, spoke to reporters after the sentencing.

She said she is concerned others will forget her husband's memory.

Saed said her twin sons, who were three years old at the time of the crash, still believe their father is back in Pakistan — his home country — and do not understand that he is dead.

"I wish I could show them the grave in Pakistan," she said.

Saeed Ahmad Warraich, 49, died in a crash on Regina's Ring Road. (Facebook)

Saed said that for the first eight or nine months after the crash, her father didn't want to leave the house to attend physiotherapy because he was afraid of being in traffic.

Warraich​'s family has previously called for a fence to be installed along the Ring Road.

On Thursday, Saed added that the legal driving age should be bumped up to 18 because at 16, someone is too immature.

As for the driver, she said: "I wish he could finish his studies and be a positive Canadian citizen."