Regina police are asking for the public's help investigating a string of restaurant robberies in Regina they believe to be related.

Six restaurants have been robbed, beginning in October 2016 and as recently as December, across the city. Businesses hit have been on Broad Street, Albert Street, Broadway Avenue and University Park Drive.

Police say the details of each robbery vary but they believe the incidents are related.

All robberies have taken place during the late evening, typically after 11 p.m. CST, involve weapons and demands for money from staff.

However, there are no consistent descriptions of the people involved, which leads police to believe there are several suspects.

No injuries have been reported but police are concerned due to the weapons involved.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.