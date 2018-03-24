Regina residents are expressing support and concern after the provincial government announced an increase in speeding fines and environmental fees on refundable beverage containers.

Earlier this week, the government said it plans to increase the base cost of speeding fines by $30, as well as doubling per-kilometre penalties.

As a result, the government expects to bring in an extra $6.4 million.

Harrison Brooks, a student at the University of Regina, says he is not in favour of the speeding fine increases.

"It kind of sucks, seeing as how I have a pretty heavy foot when I'm out driving," he said.

"If I do get caught speeding, I guess it'll affect me because I'm pretty broke right now going to school."

Meanwhile, Regina resident Brenna Engel thinks the fine increases are a good thing.

"I understand that maybe [the government] needs to get funds in a different way and this is an option," she said.

"Some people might not be in favour of it, but if you don't want to get a speeding ticket than I guess just don't speed."

Increased deposit for reusable beverage containers

In addition, the government is hoping to bring in $10.2 million by increasing the environmental fee on beverage containers by two cents.

An environmental fee is tacked onto the overall price of drinks that come in refundable containers.

Environmental fees for milk cartons and juice boxes will rise to five cents, aluminum cans will rise to seven cents, plastic jugs or bottles will rise to eight cents and the fees for glass will rise to nine cents.

Engel says she supports the decision, as it will increase revenue for the province and act as an incentive for people to reuse beverage containers.

"It's easy to be using reusable water bottles and coffee mugs, so people really should be doing that more on their own. I think this might be a better push to get people doing that and so I think it's a good idea that they've decided to make that change."

Increases for environmental fees on beverage containers will take effect April 1, and speeding fines are scheduled to increase May 1.