The City of Regina has rolled out its list of residential roads getting fixed in 2017 and says it will spend $10.6 million to get the job done.

The money will be used for 19 kilometres of new black top, major upgrades and total rebuilds.

Most of the 67 projects slated for the construction season are on roads rated in "fair" condition, but several are rated "poor" and will be completely rebuilt.

Among the worst is Daffodil Crescent in the south end, which is getting the full overhaul.

The projects are sprinkled around most areas of the city, although as would be expected, the focus is on the older neighbourhoods.

The money comes out of the city's street infrastructure project budget, with a big infusion of cash thanks to a special one-per-cent tax hike that was applied in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Last year, the residential road fixing plan involved 66 projects, covered 21.9 kilometres and cost $9.3 million.

This year's plan goes before the public works and infrastructure committee at City Hall this afternoon.

Map of 2017 Regina Road Projects

List of 2017 Regina Residential Road Projects

